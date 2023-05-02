Tiger basketball 'in a good place' with incoming freshman

Tiger girls basketball ‘in a good place’ with incoming freshmen

There is a consensus opinion from opposing coaches facing the Yamhill Carlton girls basketball team during summer league: they’re going to be fun to watch.

Despite being down in games and fairly inexperienced compared to the opposing varsity competition, Cliff Toney’s Tigers are showing their potential in myriad ways.

On Thursday, scheduling miscommunications led to YC playing five games in a single day across multiple locations. They could have backed out, but the young Tigers were hungry for all the court time they could get.

YC finished the day 4-1. Their only loss was 34-29 in the Tiger Dome versus Banks, a perennial playoff contender.

On Friday, the journey continued as they played three more games, including one against Class 1A title runner-up Country Christian, and another versus 2A champion Regis.

“No matter what, they just keep playing, and you can’t teach that,” Toney said. “I tell them all day long there’s only one thing that you can control, that’s your effort, but it’s on them to be willing to do it, and they’ve shown they can.”

By the end of their eighth game in two days, the toll was noticeable, but they never once gave up on a play despite having heavy legs.

“They had opportunities where they could’ve waved at me and said, ‘I’m out’ — but they never stopped competing and never stopped trying to execute,” Toney said. “Now we had some things go wrong just because they were tired, but I couldn’t have been prouder of them.”

The Tigers graduated four seniors in the spring and will potentially return seven prior-juniors to the squad for the 2026-27 season. However, not all have played consistently this summer, leaving room for YC’s next generation to take hold.

Among the new talent are incoming freshmen Abbi Wheeler, Addie Peterson, Adele Walton, Ashylnn Gusman, Cora McLaughlin, Emma Edwards, Kenley Sticka and Teagan Robbins.

When summer ball began, the prospects matriculating out of middle school believed they would be playing right alongside many of next season’s seniors. Such was not the case with work and other life priorities coming before basketball for many.

In their first games facing high school varsity talent, the Tigers were full of fresh faces. They went to battle with Perrydale, Country Christian and Western Christian, playing to lopsided losses while learning that they no longer could rely on middle school tactics at the next level.

It was a learning moment that paid dividends just one week later when the Tigers faced Western Christian once again. This time, YC was more competitive, staying within striking distance and giving themselves a chance to take a lead with 1:30 left in the game.

The Tigers lost by four, but it showed Toney that his team could learn on the fly.

“We had a chance to win the game, and it was because of the fact that those girls adapted,” Toney said. “They made the changes that they needed to make to be able to compete with that team and they’re gradually getting better every single week.”

Toney believes there will be a point for his squad where the light comes on, and they’ll go from beating most teams to where most teams aren’t going to want to play them.

If YC’s eight freshmen continue developing at their current rate, that moment could come as soon as next season, but what stands out is that the underclassmen do not play like their level would suggest.

That visible toughness also makes some opposing coaches fear what is to come.

“They’re not weak,” Toney said. “They’ve got physicality to play at a high level, and they’re starting to understand what they’re capable of doing and what they should stay away from. Them all playing this summer is only going to speed up that process.”

Part of the younger Tigers’ development is understanding the difference between playing fast and quick. Toney characterized many of his team’s motions as fast, where players are dribbling and shooting without thinking to be in a proper position to execute.

To be quick takes mindfulness. An example includes being able to catch and shoot under pressure. Rather than just receiving the ball and hurling up a shot, Toney wants to see his perimeter players consistently set their feet and follow through with a proper shooting motion.

Practicing simple aspects of the game isn’t just benefiting the incoming freshman either, it’s aiding incoming seniors who have embraced their roles alongside those that will take their place in the future.

Tairen Farnsworth, an incoming senior guard, wanted to lead the backcourt this summer and was hesitant to take a step back, but quickly realized that the team and herself can benefit from a change in the rotation.

Sticka projects to be a varsity point guard sooner rather than later for the Tigers. Versus Banks, she provided veteran-quality court vision, and her ability to facilitate the offense is also key for players like Farnsworth to take on a role as one of YC’s premier shooters.

“Kenley handles the ball better than anybody, but Tairen’s realized it’s a lot easier to just catch and shoot and let Kenley do her thing to help her be successful,” Toney said. “Next year, the one thing that could tear us down is the older girls not accepting the younger girls, but they understand that this is their team and it’s gotta be about all of us.”

Farnsworth and fellow incoming senior Lilah Stahl said they’re appreciating the dynamic a little more every day, according to Toney.

After a breakout junior campaign, Stahl is especially learning to grow from the talent arriving to the high school program. Her hesitation on the floor is gone and she’s taking shots and driving to the basket with every opportunity that presents itself.

“(Lilah’s) leading the younger girls and really being willing to take a little bit of a step back to benefit from how good those other girls are because she knows they’re going to make her better,” Toney said.

As a leader, Stahl is supporting her teammates at every turn with words of encouragement and pats on the back. Toney still sees room for improvement but does not doubt that she will be even more improved by the time winter rolls around.

“She’s listening, and I know she’s willing to put even more time in when we’re done (this summer),” Toney said. “From where she started last summer to where she is today, everybody knows who she is when she steps on the floor, so that makes it tougher for her, and that’s the one thing she’s going to need to learn.”

As the Tigers continue to tinker, Toney sees his team taking on a catch us if you can approach to their game. Playing up tempo appears to be their motto, as displayed with methodical drives down the floor and staunch defense in YC’s battle with Banks.

Toney knows they can’t run teams out of the gym. It will take defense, strong rebounders and clutch shooters, but the Tigers appear to have all the right pieces to find success in what will be a reformation of the West Valley League (Amity, Dayton, Santiam Christian, Willamina, YC) next season.

“I think we’re in a good place,” Toney said.