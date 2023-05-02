Tiger baseball aims for at large state bid

Loss of Sheridan, Jefferson teams reduces number of automatic conference bids to three

Yamhill Carlton (11-6, 7-3) baseball sits fourth in the 3A Special District 3. In past years, this ranking would have them in line for a state bid.

However, due to Jefferson and Sheridan dropping their varsity programs, the Special District 3 only has three state automatic bids.

The Tigers are currently one game behind Taft (12-4, 8-2; ranked No. 11 by OSAA), who they play today on the road and Wednesday at home. Blanchet Catholic (17-0, 10-0; ranked No. 2) and Santiam Christian (15-3, 10-0; ranked No. 6) sit atop.

“Taft is well coached and has 13 seniors,” McGraw said. “Their two top arms are college bound and throw at high velocity.”

The Tigers will aim to not fill the zone and wouldn’t give the Taft pitchers any favors.

“We’ve gotta be ready on the fast ball and any breaking balls,” he said.

If Y-C can’t catch Taft, head coach Jake McGraw hopes for the team will to pick up an at-large state bid.

“My assumption is it will all come down to our last two games against Amity,” McGraw said. “We want to play the best baseball we can at the end of the season.”

This season, the Tigers have fielded a youthful team and are navigated through injury, as starting senior catcher Liam Hynes may be out for the season due to a spleen injury.

The doctor said it will be a couple weeks of recovery before Hynes can return to the diamond.

“I’d love for him to come back and finish his senior season at the playoffs, but there is no guarantee of that,” McGraw said. “If we’d let him, he would try to play through the injury.”

Sophomore Kayden Knapp and senior Parker Davis have filled in. Knapp also pitches for the Tigers, which requires coaches to be more strategic about their pitching rotation.

Davis had no previous catching experience, but stepped up and told coaches, “give me the gear,” McGraw said.

After a five-game losing streak in early April, the Tigers were 0-3 in league after falling to Santiam Christian and Scio.

“We talked to the guys and said we need to be aggressive earlier on in the count,” he said.

The Tigers were swinging, but sometimes the ball wouldn’t fall.

Despite the challenges, McGraw, in his fourth year as the Tigers coach, said it has been a fun Tigers group. He said he’s proud of his seniors for modeling leadership to the underclassmen and he hopes their efforts are returned with a state run.

After the Taft series, the Tigers will face Blanchet Catholic Cavaliers at home Friday and on the road next Tuesday.

On Friday, the Tigers fell to 4A Astoria 7-2 at the Goss Stadium at Oregon State University. The Tigers lost to the Fishermen 8-7 earlier in the season, and were able to pick up an extra season game since losing matchups against Jefferson and Sheridan.

In the second week of April, the Sheridan Spartans forfeited the rest of the season.

3A Special District 3 rankings prior to Monday’s games:

1. Blanchet Catholic, 17-0, 10-0

2. Santiam Christian, 15-3, 10-0

3. Taft, 12-4, 8-2

4. YC, 11-6, 7-3

5. Scio, 5-11, 5-5

6. Amity 2-9, 2-6

7. Willamina 2-11, 2-6

8. Dayton, 6-11, 2-8

9. Sheridan, 0-16