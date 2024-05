Tigard group to perform vocal concert in Dayton

The Cantico Octet, a community vocal ensemble from Tigard, will perform Sunday, May 26, in Dayton.

The concert, part of the “Performing Arts of Dayton” series, will run from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Seufert Tasting Room, 301 Main St. Admission is free.

Food and wine will be for sale, with 20% of proceeds going to Performing Arts of Dayton

For more information, send email to Robin Pederson at rypchoir@yahoo.com.