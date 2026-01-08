Tickets available for Swingin’ On a Star fundraiser

Tickets are available for Swingin’ On a Star, the annual fundraiser for McMinnville school music programs with performances by student bands, choirs, soloists and small groups.

The dinner and concert will take place Saturday, Jan. 24. Doors will open at 5 p.m., and the event will run from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. in the McMinnville Community Center.

Dinner will be prepared by Golden Valley Brewery. There will be raffles, a silent auction and opportunities to donate to fill requests from music teachers for items such as instruments and sheet music.

The McMinnville High School Twilighters and Jazz Band will perform, along with middle school groups and a special Elementary Honor Choir.

Dinner Tickets are $100 per person or $800 for a table of eight that includes eight drink tickets. Balcony seating for the music only is $10 per person.

Reservations are required by Saturday, Jan. 17. Tickets can be purchased at macband.net/event/swingin-on-a-star-2026.