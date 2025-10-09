Tickets available for Linfield’s ‘Macbeth’

Linfield University students will perform Shakespeare’s “Macbeth” Oct. 30-31 and Nov. 1, 6 and 9. Tickets will go on sale Oct. 15.

Known as “the Scottish play,” the drama examines ambition, power and guilt. The title character, his wife, the porters at the castle gate and three witches are well-known characters in theater lore.

The cast includes Colin Bellairs as Macbeth with Eleanor Black, Lola Dimoff, Maggie Greenland, Kaitlin Harwood, Julia Hutchison, Lucy Ingham, Lindsay Kreizenbeck, Milo Knoke, Echo Koons, Shayden Lough, Erik Martin, Skylar McLeod, Tony Pascalar, Cameron Ramirez, David Stephens and Dominic Thompson.

Hannah Jones is the stage manager; Jesse Klug and Natalie Navoa are lighting designers; Klug also is the sound designer. Professor William Campbell and student David Stephens composed original music for the production.

Laurel Peterson is designing costumes, hair and wigs. Zoe Hertlein is the makeup designer. Derek Lane is the scenic and properties designer.

“Macbeth” will play at 7:30 p.m. each night, except for a 2 p.m. matinee on Sunday, Nov. 9, in Marshall Theatre in Ford Hall on campus. The theater is accessible via the campus drive next to Albertsons.

A post-show discussion will be held Nov. 1 with director Lindsey Mantoan.

Tickets are $14 general, $12 for seniors 62 and older and Linfield employees, and $10 for students. The director said the show is recommended for ages 13 and older.

Tickets are available online at www.linfield.edu/arts/theatre.html starting Oct. 15 and from the box office in Ford Hall starting Oct. 28. For more information, call 503-883-2292.