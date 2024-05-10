Tickets available for DSA banquet

Tickets are still available for the McMinnville Distinguished Service Awards banquet, at which McMinnville’s man and woman of the year, outstanding educator, junior citizens and farmer of the year will be honored.

The event will start at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 15, in The Bindery Event Center, 610 N.E. Fourth St.

Janis Braich, longtime community volunteer and school board member, will give the keynote address. Winners also will have a chance to speak as awards are given out.

Retired educator Emily Duerfeldt and former McMinnville mayor and Yamhill County commissioner Rick Olson have been named woman and man of the year.

Scott and Elizabeth Hinchcliff will receive the award for the top Junior Citizens. Farmer of the Year is Junichi Fujita and Educator of the Year is Melissa Hernandez.

Tickets are $50. To purchase tickets, call 971-287-8389 or go to the Facebook page called “2024 Distinguished Service Awards” or to eventbrite.com/e/2024-distinguished-service-awards.