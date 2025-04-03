Tickets available for Doernbecher fundraiser

Tickets are available for McMinnville High School’s annual pageant, Mission Mac High, which is also a fundraiser for Doernbecher Children’s Hospital.

Students representing different clubs and organizations will compete in talent, formalwear and other categories during the event.

The pageant, themed “Here We Go Again,” will be held Thursday, April 17, in the McMinnville Community Center. Doors open at 6:30, with the show at 7 o’clock.

Tickets at the door cost $10 for adults and $5 for students. All proceeds go to the children’s hospital, which has helped many McMinnville youngsters, according to the Mac High Doernbecher Club.

For more information, call the high school, at 503-565-4200.