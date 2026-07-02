Tickets avaible for '2026-27 Keynote Concert Series

The season, which starts in August, will feature 11 concerts. Some, such as the Holiday Extravaganza and January jazz choir concert, will include more than one artist.

Concerts are held at 7 p.m. on the third Wednesday of each month in the McMinnville First Baptist Church. The May 2027 event will be an exception, as it will be held on a Thursday, instead. The opening concert also will be on a different day, Sunday, Aug. 30.

The lineup includes:

Aug. 30, a Sunday, Max Haymer Trio, jazz.

Sept. 16, A Night of Classical Music.

Oct. 21, Shelly Rudolph, contemporary.

Nov. 18, The Cantico Singers & The Oregon Senataires, choirs

Dec. 16, A Holiday Extravaganza.

Jan. 20, The McMinnville High School Twilighters and The Delphian Songbirds.

Feb. 17, 100 Years of Broadway.

March 17, Twist & Shout, a Beatles tribute band

April 21, David Tutmark, classical guitar

May 13, a Thursday, Jane Monheit and Peter Eldridge, jazz vocals.

June 16, Melissa Terrall and Amy Chyao, classical piano and cello.

Proceeds from the concerts help support local performing arts education through the McMinnville Performing Arts Association. Organizers Dana and Kim Libonati said the nonprofit awards grants to music and drama teachers in the McMinnville and Dayton school districts and hopes to expand to other area districts.

Season tickets, which include all 11 concerts, are on sale now for discounted prices: $176 for general admission, regularly $220; $132 for seniors, regularly $165; and $120 for students, regularly $143.

They can be purchased via the website, www.keynoteconcertseries.com.