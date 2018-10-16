Three-vehicle crash occurs on North Highway 99W

Marcus Larson/News-Register##The aftermath of Tuesday's three-vehicle crash. Marcus Larson / News-Register##A tractor-trailer rig, a small sedan and a YCTA bus collided about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in northeast McMinnville.

Updated 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

McMinnville police and medical personnel responded early Tuesday afternoon to a three-vehicle crash on North Highway 99W in front of the Big 5 Sporting Goods Store.

According to McMinnville Police, a 2001 Peterbilt tractor truck operated by Bryce McKee, 31, of Amity, and a 2001 Mercury Grand Marquis operated by Ruth Sauer, 90, of Dayton, appeared to have collided. Both vehicles then struck a Yamhill County Transit Area bus, driven by Reginald Steens, 54, of McMinnville.

The bus was stopped on the shoulder to load and unload transit passengers at a designated bus stop. Five passengers were on the bus when the collision occurred, police said.

No serious injuries were reported.

Traffic through the area was restricted.

Anyone with further information is encouraged to contact Sergeant Steve Macartney at 503-435-3622 or steve.macartney@mcminnvilleoregon.gov.