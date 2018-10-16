Three-vehicle crash occurs on North Highway 99W
Updated 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.
McMinnville police and medical personnel responded early Tuesday afternoon to a three-vehicle crash on North Highway 99W in front of the Big 5 Sporting Goods Store.
According to McMinnville Police, a 2001 Peterbilt tractor truck operated by Bryce McKee, 31, of Amity, and a 2001 Mercury Grand Marquis operated by Ruth Sauer, 90, of Dayton, appeared to have collided. Both vehicles then struck a Yamhill County Transit Area bus, driven by Reginald Steens, 54, of McMinnville.
The bus was stopped on the shoulder to load and unload transit passengers at a designated bus stop. Five passengers were on the bus when the collision occurred, police said.
No serious injuries were reported.
Traffic through the area was restricted.
Anyone with further information is encouraged to contact Sergeant Steve Macartney at 503-435-3622 or steve.macartney@mcminnvilleoregon.gov.
Comments
Bill B
I wondered how long before the Transit Area buses would cause an accident by stopping on a travel lane. Who decided that designated bus stops would be allowed to stop in traffic? On top of that there is no advance warning of an upcoming traffic stop.
Rumpelstilzchen
@Bill B:
Not getting out of town much, are you? Busses stop in travel lanes pretty much everywhere in the country and the world; dedicated pull-outs for bus-stops are the exception.
But that’s actually immaterial here; firstly, this bus was stopped on the shoulder of the turn lane to the right of the bike lane on 99W, not in the traffic lanes, and secondly, unless you can share information not contained in the article and photos, I see no indication that the bus had anything to do with the initial collision anyways.