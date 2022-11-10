By Scott Unger • Of the News-Register • 

Three Mile Lane plan approved

Only online subscribers may access this article.

One-day subscriptions available for just $3. Click here for one-day access.

For all other subscription offers, click here.

Already a subscriber, please .

Comments

Megmaa

Although a tough thing to have to decide....we complain so much about climate change.....why do we keep going out instead of up? 1,300 hundred acres paved over and asphalted...collecting heat...rooftops and air conditioners. But cars are our worst enemy? Just bring more cars in....don't improve the bike lanes or transit systems...just keep pushing out. But it is an easy solution....so we do it.

  • Most viewed
  • Most commented