Three locals named to All-State teams

Among those honored were McMinnville’s girls’ doubles team of junior Caroline Rickards and senior Madeleine Hendricks as second-team award winners. The duo reached the 6A tournament by claiming victory over the Pacific Conference, where they also helped the Grizzlies capture the district trophy.

At state, Rickards and Hendricks rebounded from a loss in their first match to claim victory over the doubles consolation bracket for a second straight year.

In its first year as an OSAA-sanctioned sport, Yamhill Carlton sophomore Ethan Harris earned third-team status for his contributions to the Tigers’ volleyball team.

YC went 9-10 overall and 5-2 in league play en route to a 4A/3A/2A/1A playoff appearance. The team was seeded No. 16 and was ousted by No. 5 Junction City in five sets in the first round of the tournament.