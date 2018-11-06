Three leading in Dayton council race

DAYTON -- Daniel Holbrook, Nikki McGraw and Darrick Price are leading in the four-way race for three Dayton City Council positions. The top three vote-getters will be seated.

In the 10 p.m. run of ballots released by the Yamhill County Clerk's Office, Holbrook has 420 votes. Incumbent Nikki McGraw has 375 votes. Incumbent Darrick Price has 321 votes. Rosalba Sandoval-Perez is just behind, with 307 votes.

More votes remain to be counted.

Mayor Beth Wytoski is being re-elected handily. She is running unopposed.