Three gubenatorial candidates to speak in McMinnville

Two more gubernatorial candidates have joined Republican Knute Buehler in scheduling appearances at Linfield College in McMinnville.

Buehler, now a state representative from Bend, will speak at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in Ice Auditorium, located in Melrose Hall on campus.

Nick Chen, the Libertarian Party candidate, will speak at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 29, in the same location. And Patrick Starnes, the Independent candidate, will speak there at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 1.

The events are open to the public, although Linfield students will have first priority in some seating areas and in the queue to ask questions.

Linfield also has invited the incumbent, Gov. Kate Brown, although the Democratic candidate has yet to schedule an appearance.

The college neither supports nor opposes any candidate for any political office.

College officials said they informed all the candidates that these are not campaign stops, but rather visits to discuss the importance of civic engagement in the context of their campaign experiences. Linfield plans to have other elected officials on campus in the near future, as well.

The events are co-sponsored by Linfield’s Department of Political Science and the Program for Liberal Arts and Civic Engagement.