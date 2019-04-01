By Paul Daquilante • Staff Writer • 

Three cited in unlawful shooting of cow elk

Only online subscribers may access this article.

One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Subscribe online by clicking here.

Already a subscriber, please .

Comments

tagup

Hmm...Sounds like some BS here...If the elk were accidently shot outside the unit boundary and they didn't know.... why dump the hides west of Carlton?....

Coco

How convenient. An "accident." "Unintentional." Maybe their guns should be taken away for lack of awareness. Hmmm... If I ever break the law, I will say I didn't do it intentionally. Seems to work for guns.

  • Most viewed
  • Most commented
Web Design and Web Development by Buildable