Thomson running away with Sheridan mayor's race

Sheridan will have a new mayor in 2023 and she’s Marianne Thomson.

The owner and publisher of the weekly West Valley publication, The Bulletin Board, held a 773-244 lead over Wendell Cunningham in initial unofficial voting returns Tuesday night.

Rich Cox Sr. is leaving office after only about eight months. He was appointed last May after Aaron Baer moved out of town during the final year of his term. He succeeded Harry Cooley, who resigned effective April 30, 2021.

Baer relocated to Junction City in Lane County while Cooley also made a move to rural Sheridan, but had to relinquish the mayorship because he was no longer going to reside in the city where he was raised.

When Cox was appointed, he said he was going to run for a new two-year term in the November election, but changed his mind, citing personal reason.

Neither Cunningham nor Thomson have held a political office in the community.

Thomson has been known in the community as a regular attendee at city council meetings as owner and publisher of The Bulletin Board, which publishes on Wednesday. It reports the news of Grand Ronde, Sheridan and Willamina, and its focus is Sheridan.

Thomson has served on the boards of Sheridan Chamber of Commerce, Sheridan Rotary Club, Sheridan Museum of History and Grand Sheramina Food.

She also chairs the Riverfront Parks Subcommittee, which she said is dedicated to improving the three connected parks that run from Morgan Street east to just below the Sheridan IGA Market.

She identifies with Sheridan as being in a “revitalization process,” and said her main goal as mayor would be to keep positive energy that currently exists moving forward in the community. She said she would encourage community involvement and ideas as a means to accomplish that goal.

Cox endorsed Thomson in the mayoral race.

Cunningham is a McMinnville concrete worker.

He also claims to be the “front man of the internationally-known touring rock band, The Quits.” His stage name is Johnny Ketchup.

He said he has familiarized himself with the community’s needs by being a member of the city’s Parks and Recreation Committee.

There were five candidates on the ballot for three city council positions.

Cale George with 571 votes, Lucy Hebert with 548 and Liz Hodgins with 488 were leading the way. Hebert is an incumbent.

Sandy Walker with 359 and Rose Hauck with 347, respectively, were trailing.

Walker and Hauck are incumbents.