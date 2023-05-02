Thomas Farrell Fitzpatrick 1950 - 2025

Thomas Farrell Fitzpatrick, of Dundee, Oregon, passed March 16, 2025, surrounded by family. He is survived by his wife, Donna; children, Tommy, Shannon (Gerrit), and Kimberly (Matt); and grandchildren, Cameron, Zack, and Makenna. He is also survived by his sister, Carol Gatewood; five nephews; and a niece.

Tom was born April 12, 1950, to Lorraine and Bernie Fitzpatrick in Saint Paul, Minnesota. As a child, the family moved with his siblings, Bruce and Carol, to Anaheim, California, where he excelled in sports, especially football as a fullback, winning state championships at Anaheim High School and playing at USC and Long Beach State.

Tom moved to Oregon in the 1990s. He operated a shipping pallet and real estate business until he retired several years ago.

A family service will be held this summer.