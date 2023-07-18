Third Street design phase expected this year; work in 2026 or later

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
McMinnville Planning Department
For clarification: the headline is very misleading. This project is only in the early design phase and the City has not identified a start date for the project. As was discussed at the McMinnville Economic Vitality Leadership Council meeting the next step for the project is developing 30% design documents, which is expected to be concluded next Fall. After that we still need to do 60% and 100% design documents prior to any construction. And it was very clearly stated at the meeting by all involved, and is also in the body of the article, that the City does not know when construction will start on the project as there are still many unknowns since we are just starting the engineering, and the entire project team is committed to having a dialogue about the project start date with those who will be impacted on Third Street (business owners and property owners).
CubFan
Let me see if I understand this… the city had a nearly $2 million deficit, so they slapped a city “fee” on every household earlier this year. Now they’re going to spend $11 million on “beautifying” Third Street, to include tearing out the iconic trees. And there is very little funding for this project right now. Instead of spending more money, perhaps the city should concentrate on the deficit?
BigfootLives
They can’t respond Cubfan, they’re still celebrating their $4.2 million score on the RB Rubber property. But don’t worry, the city completely has their finances under control.
CubFan
Does the re-design of Third Street include making it only for pedestrians? If so... where are people supposed to park? And don't offer up a solution of the Evans Street Parking Garage... it's a "hotel" for the homeless and is downright scary to be there.
sbagwell
Bigfoot:
As well they should. Very farsighted in my book. Credit where credit is due.
Steve
BigfootLives
That's good for you Steve. The city has poorly managed finances since before our current mayor took office. They have cost the taxpayers millions of dollars that they should not have had to pay. If the purchase of the RB Rubber property is finalized the clock starts ticking on a 4 year timer with a balloon payment the city cannot afford.
I'm glad you are happy about more debt on the backs of the taxpayers. If this is a great plan there would be developers eager to throw their hat into the ring as it was with the hotel at the former NR site. Governments take money and cost money. Which one of the two are they doing here? Both?
scooter
Bigfoot, just because you say it, doesn't make it true. I will once again pose the question as to what monetary mismanagement you are referring to? Now, I'll actually get us started since the city hasn't been perfect. 1: Not paving Alpine avenue all the way. Instead they spent a lot of money on two of the blocks. They had hoped it would spur developers to redevelop around it which would in turn launch the Urban Renewal District. The Alpine plan was created more than a decade prior to its construction. Most if not all of it was developed and designed by the predecessors of our current staff and council. So I will grant that taxpayer money was not used to its fullest potential.
Now, you go....
Meanwhile, as stated in several of the articles about this project, this project will be funded with Urban Renewal Money. As well as finding a developer who has a vision that will compliment the city. In the end this has the potential to be significantly more impactful than the aforementioned Alpine project. Knowing how the city works there will be plenty of public meetings where you, Bigfoot, can participate and give your two cents.
But seriously can you participate now by laying out where these MILLIONS taxpayer money was misspent?