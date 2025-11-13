By Scott Unger • Of the News-Register • 

Third party saves wolf dogs from euthanasia

Only current online subscribers may access this article and/or our N-R e-editions.

One-day subscriptions available for just $3.

For all subscription offers, click here.

Already a subscriber, please

Comments

MBert70

Be released to Susan Faulkner ? or she is going to release them to a responsible party ....

justiceforlostpets

After losing her appeal and being reprimanded for using AI inappropriately to hallucinate nonexistent legal arguments, Sandra still continues to argue that the judge, the city, everyone else but her is at fault. We need stricter penalties and laws to force irresponsible and reckless pet owners like Sandra to pay their fines and restitution to victims. That would be fair.

  • Most viewed
  • Most commented
Web Design and Web Development by Buildable