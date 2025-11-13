Third party saves wolf dogs from euthanasia

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
Comments
MBert70
Be released to Susan Faulkner ? or she is going to release them to a responsible party ....
justiceforlostpets
After losing her appeal and being reprimanded for using AI inappropriately to hallucinate nonexistent legal arguments, Sandra still continues to argue that the judge, the city, everyone else but her is at fault. We need stricter penalties and laws to force irresponsible and reckless pet owners like Sandra to pay their fines and restitution to victims. That would be fair.