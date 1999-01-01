Theresa A. Hammerschmith 1954 - 2022

Theresa A. Hammerschmith was born in Lebanon, Oregon, to parents Adolph and Alene Hammerschmith. In 1962, her family moved to McMinnville, Oregon. She attended middle and high school and went to Linfield College for a Bachelor of Science in Sociology. Theresa then transferred to Portland State and pursued a master’s degree in business. She returned to Mac and assisted in her mother's bookkeeping business, developing skills that would serve her well in the future.

She worked four years as a parole investigator for the Oregon Board of Parole. Theresa transferred to the Corrections Department and worked six years as a parole officer.

In 1991, she joined Accuracy Bookkeeping and Tax Service to work in partnership with her mother. Their business was at 1145 S.W. Cypress, Space 67. Following her mother's death in 2009, she assumed control of the business, continuing until her own death when she lost her battle with congestive heart disease.

Theresa was active in the local Elks Lodge #1283 and held several offices while a member.

We want to thank her roommate, Amanda, and her caregivers over the years for their support and care. We greatly appreciate you all.

Theresa is survived by her brother, Ed; and numerous family and friends.

There will be a vigil from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, November 5, at her home in McMinnville.