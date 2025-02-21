By Scott Unger • Of the News-Register • 

The hotter, the better: ‘Free burn’ of McMinnville house wraps up hands-on fire training

Only current online subscribers may access this article and/or our N-R e-editions.

One-day subscriptions available for just $3.

For all subscription offers, click here.

Already a subscriber, please

Comments

mikes

A called in house fire is a crisis about to happen. Having controlled burns for training means fire fighters have experience to steady them in times of high stress. Having trained fire fighters means our community is safer. We were happy to help.

mikes

Forgot to thank Rusty Rea for the great images and Scott Unger for an informative article.

  • Most viewed
  • Most commented
Web Design and Web Development by Buildable