The hotter, the better: ‘Free burn’ of McMinnville house wraps up hands-on fire training

Comments
mikes
A called in house fire is a crisis about to happen. Having controlled burns for training means fire fighters have experience to steady them in times of high stress. Having trained fire fighters means our community is safer. We were happy to help.
mikes
Forgot to thank Rusty Rea for the great images and Scott Unger for an informative article.