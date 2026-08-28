By Emily Bonsant • Of the News-Register • August 28, 2026 Tweet

The Battle for Lafayette, pro wrestling makes Yamhill County debut

Photo courtesy of Kris Beall##POW Pro Wrestler Jaiden the Unbelievable outmaneuvers (left) "Hot Shot" Spencer Scott in the air and initiates a variation of The Cutter move before the pair slam on the mat. The two wrestlers squared off at the "No Easy Way Out" POW Pro Wrestling event in Eugene on June 20 and will face off again with their tag teams at the "Battle for Lafayette", Sunday, Aug. 30, at Commons Park in Lafayette.

The park will be transformed with a ring placed in the middle for high-flying action. The winners of each match will proceed to compete in a battle royal to be the ruler of the cage.

Rivalries will be settled as Amira and Jaiden the Unbelievable will team up to take on Ricky Gibson and “Hot Shot” Spencer Scott.

Amira, a fan-turned-wrestler, has held her own against Gibson and Scott in the last two POW! contests, “Heat of the Moment” and “No Easy Way Out.” She will again wrestle alongside the masked Jaiden.

A construction site match will take place between the Hammered Brothers and the Alpha Sigma Squad. The Hammered Brothers include construction worker brothers Jack Hammer, Sledge Hammer and Matt Branningan.

Last month, Branningan was temporarily blinded after drinking some suspicious moonshine from the Hess Clan. Only time will tell if his impaired sight will hinder his abilities in the ring.

The Alpha Sigma Squad includes Brenden Roys, Caleb Teninty and Marco Antonio.

Although front-row seating is sold out, general admission tickets remain available for $20. Bring a lawn chair and the family for an afternoon of action and showmanship.

Food and beverages will be on-site.

Those with the VIP package may enter at 2:30 p.m., with general admission at 2:45 p.m.

The show starts at 3 p.m.

To learn more about POW! Pro Wrestling visit powprowrestling.com.

POW! promoter and former wrestler Mister Ooh-La-La told the News-Register that the wrestling company is hoping to expand to Yamhill County.

Currently, POW! Pro Wrestling stages Calapooia Brewery in Albany and Whirled Pies in Eugene. Both locations offer a dinner-and-show atmosphere. The company has also performed at PK Park in Eugene.

Ooh-La-La is trying to connect with other venues in the county to schedule additional shows.

The company also has a new program called the POWderkeg Partnership Program, through which it donates tickets to underprivileged and underserved communities. In August, POW! donated $1,000 in tickets.

“So, with sponsorship you’re not just helping us with the bottom line, it enables us to help the community,” Ooh-La-La said.