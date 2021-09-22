Terry Lee Stevens 1960 - 2021

Terry Lee Stevens, 61, of Lafayette, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, September 22, 2021, in Union, Oregon. At the family’s request, there will not be a service.

Terry was born March 16, 1960, in West Covina, California, to Stephen and Catherine (Lerg) Stevens. He graduated from McMinnville High School and resided in McMinnville and Lafayette. He was married to Judy Lynn (Peterson) Stevens.

Terry was the owner of a construction business, Bigboss Builder. He belonged to the First Generation Monte Carlo Club and enjoyed fishing and hunting. He was a diehard Pittsburgh Steelers fan.

Terry is survived by his wife, Judy Stevens of McMinnville; sons, Chris (Jen) McGuire of Baker City, Oregon, Derek (Elise) Stevens of Union, Michael Stevens of Las Vegas, Nevada, Joshua (Amber) Peterson of Whitestown, Indiana, and Stephen Stevens of Seattle; daughters, Ashley (Robert) Stevens of Beaverton, Oregon, and Samantha (Sean) Caliebe of San Diego, California; parents, Stephen and Catherine Stevens; sister, Tami Frieden of Hillsboro, Oregon; and 15 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Emma Caliebe.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com.