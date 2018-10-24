Teresa Estelle Wright - 1954 - 2018

Teresa Estelle Wright, of Willamina, Oregon, went home to be with the Lord October 24, 2018, at the age of 63. She was born December 20, 1954, in Lansing, Michigan, to Jacqueline Estelle Pollard and Frank Martin Wroe. She attended school at Estacada, Gladstone and Newport High School. Later, she met and married John Langley in June of 2009; nine years married and 18 years together.

She had many hobbies throughout her life, including horseback riding, crocheting, traveling and attending church at the Lighthouse Gospel Church. She enjoyed reading romantic stories and crossword puzzles, but, most importantly, she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and family and visiting with her friends; they were the love of her life.

Teresa was preceded in death by mother, Jacqueline Estelle Pollard; father, Frank Martin Wroe; brothers, Daryl Wroe and Carl Wroe; sister, Carol Wroe-Harding; mother-in-law, Shirley Langley; and father-in-law, Clarence Langley. She is survived by husband, John Langley; son, John Smith; daughter, Alyssa Langley; stepsons, Pat Owens, Mike Owens and Ivan Langley; stepdaughter, Ashley Langley; several nieces and nephews; and several grandchildren.

Memorial services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, November 16, at the Grand Ronde Tribal Gym. The Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family. www.dallastribute.com