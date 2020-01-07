Tenants rescued from Newberg apartment fire

Photo courtesy Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue##Tenants were rescued from a Newberg apartment fire early Tuesday morning.

NEWBERG - Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue and Newberg-Dundee police personnel responded to an apartment fire about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Police officers were first on scene of the incident at 1110 S. River St. They tried to enter through the front door of a unit to help evacuate the family of three - mother and two children - and were faced with heavy smoke.

They soon found the occupants of the unit getting ready to jump from a second story window An officer caught one of them. Then officers drove a patrol car to the rear of the building. Two other occupants jumped onto the vehicle.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze in 10 minutes, preventing it from spreading to adjacent units.

The cause was determined to be accidental and due to a baseboard heater that ignited a Christmas tree.

There were no injuries, but the family will be displayed because of the fire. The American Red Cross Cascades Region is assisting with living arrangements and other necessities.

Dundee Fire & Rescue assisted Tualatin Valley personnel.

This is a good reminder to recycle your Christmas tree if there is still one up in the home. They dry out quickly. There should also be no combustibles within at least three feet of any home heating device.

More safety information is available at www.tvfr.com.