Telia Marie Whitchurch 1943 - 2021

Telia Marie Whitchurch, 78, went to be with Jesus on December 7, 2021, surrounded by her family in Sherwood, Oregon.

Telia was born February 8, 1943, in Forest City, Missouri, to Orcha Burl and Bricie Jane Hubbard. The seventh of nine children, she grew up in Amity, Oregon. She married Jim Whitchurch on December 12, 1959. They moved frequently in their early years until they settled in Yamhill County, Oregon, where they raised their five children.

Telia enjoyed her family and the time she spent with them. She is survived by daughter, Nancy (Tim) Phillips of Sherwood, daughter, Dawn Whitchurch of King City, Oregon, son, James (Pamela) Whitchurch of Sherwood, son, Albert (Heidi) Whitchurch of Carlton, Oregon, and daughter, Crystal (Brian) Elliott of Hubbard, Oregon.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim Whitchurch; granddaughter, Vanessa; sisters, Lucille, Rosie and Shirley; and brother, Chuck.

Celebration of life at 1 p.m. January 15, 2022, at New Life Family Center in Sherwood.