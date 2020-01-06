Tanya Schindler 1950 - 2020

Tanya Schindler passed away January 6, 2020, at her home in Amity, Oregon, at the age of 69.

She was born February 9, 1950, in Russia. She was married to Ronald Schindler, who passed in 2013. They farmed in the Grand Island area and ran a fruit stand for many years. Tanya loved to flower garden and pick wild mushrooms. She also loved her pug dogs. She will be missed by those who knew her.

A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, January 11, at Hopewell Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Homeward Bound Pets, in care of Macy & Son. To leave online condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.