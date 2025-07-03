Talk looks at ‘Tunnels to Otherwheres’

The program is a fundraiser for the Carlton Observatory at Evergreen.

Larson’s talk is called “Wormholes, Spacewarps and Tunnels to Otherwheres.” He will discuss the nature of spacetime and how it is measured, and examine predictions about black holes, gravitational waves, cosmological expansion, wormholes and time warps.

Larson is an Oregon native. He works as an adjunct professor and director of integrated engineering and applied science projects at Clarkson University.

Admission is $10, with those 16 and younger admitted free.