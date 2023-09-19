By Starla Pointer • Staff Writer • September 19, 2023 Tweet

Talent show, stories, pets highlight Pride Street Fair

Community members will show off their singing, dancing and other abilities during a talent show that’s part of Wine Country Pride’s second-annual Street Fair on Sunday, Sept. 24.

Featuring food, parades, a kids’ story hour and other activities, the free festival will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Fourth Street between Ford and the railroad tracks in McMinnville. The talent showcase will start at 1 p.m.

“This is a safe, celebratory environment for families,” said Kristen Stoller, a member of the Wine Country Pride board. “That’s what we’re most proud of.”

The organization held its first Street Fair in June 2022, Pride Month. It was a great success, Stoller said, prompting organizers to schedule one for 2023.

This year, however, they decided to move the event to September, rather than Pride Month, “to spread pride throughout the year,” she said.

The gorgeous early fall weather won’t hurt, either, she said.

This year’s event also will take place in a new location, on Fourth Street instead of Alpine Avenue. That also will spread pride to different parts of the community, she said.

Forty vendors will be set up along the two blocks of Fourth, including The Bindery event space, which is a major sponsor, and ForeLand Brewery. Vendors will offer food and retail items; nonprofit organizations will offer information.

An alcohol tent will be set up. And a kids’ zone will have a bounce house, face-painting and other activities.

There’ll be something for all ages, Stoller said. “We want to include all people,” she said.

Activities on Sunday will start at 10 a.m. with a family exercise event led by Fresh Air Movement Molly Taylor. Donations will go to Wine Country Pride, which gives scholarships to graduating high school seniors and books to libraries, among other efforts.

The second annual fair will open at 11 a.m. with a performance by the McMinnville Women’s Choir.

The Kids Pride Parade will begin at 11:30 a.m. Children can walk or ride bikes, scooters or other small vehicles. Signups can be done Sunday at the Street Fair.

At noon, a Dolly Parton impersonator will read stories for children up to 10 years old. Parton, famed for her country music, founded the Imagination Library program to encourage reading.

The talent show at 1 p.m. will feature a wide range of acts. Last year’s event included jugglers, comedians, drag performers and other acts, and a similar variety is expected this time around.

Performers can sign up to participate in the talent show through Friday, Sept. 22, on the Wine Country Pride website.

Pets will take the lead at 3:30 p.m. for the Pride Pet Parade, which was one of the most popular activities last year. Owners will dress pets in clever costumes for the stroll down Fourth Street. Signups can be done Sunday at the Street Fair.

For more information about the festival in general, visit winecountrypride.com.