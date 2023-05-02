Sylvia Wilson Six 1940 - 2023

Sylvia Wilson Six passed away at her home in McMinnville, Oregon. She was an avid reader and loved to do puzzles. She also loved cats. She was preceded in death by her husband, Allen. She leaves behind her daughter, Laura Merry, and son-in-law, Andy Lavin; her daughter, Kristy, and son-in-law, Drew Rawls; as well as four grandchildren, David, Leah, Kristen, and Emily. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to Homeward Bound Pets in McMinnville.