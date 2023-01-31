Swingin' on a Star raises funds for music programs

Rachel Thompson/ News-Register##Sterling Jazz from McMinnville High School performs at the Swingin' on a Star fundraiser. Rachel Thompson/News-Register##McMinnville High School Jazz Band members Makenzie Milam, left, Lukas Williams, Dustin Jacoby, Sebastian Carï¿½illo, Shae Bradï¿½shaw, Emily Angel, Ben Weisz, and Allie Shaver applaud for the 99 West Jazz Band, a subgroup of the Second Winds Community Band for adults

McMinnville High School singers and instrumentalists were joined by adult musicians and students from Patton and Duniway middle schools Saturday night for Swingin' On a Star.

The annual event -- back for the first time since 2020, prior to COVID -- raises funds for K-12 music programs in McMinnville. This year's concert, dinner and auction brought in about $17,000.

McMinnville Music Boosters hosts the annual event, originally called Jazz Night, but now relabeled Swingin' On a Star to reflect the wide variety of music students perform..