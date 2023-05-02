Suspicious package revealed to be typical suitcase

Mac PD trying to locate owner

A two-block radius closure in downtown McMinnville was enforced when a suitcase was found outside the Yamhill County Courthouse at 6:20 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 12.

After reviewing surveillance video, the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office learned the subject had left the suitcase there at about 3:30 a.m., McMinnville Police Patrol Captain Scott Fessler said.

He told the News-Register the suitcase contained a variety of personal items, such as clothing, medication and personal care items. Nothing hazardous or dangerous was found inside.

“Ultimately, the suitcase was deemed to be safe, by personnel from OSP and the Portland Police Bureau, and there is no information at this time to indicate there was any ill intent on behalf of the person that left the suitcase,” he said.

Mac PD is following up to identify the person who left the suitcase and its owner.

The streets were reopened to vehicle and pedestrian traffic at around 9:50 a.m. Court operations returned to normal at that time.