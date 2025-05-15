Suspicious package nothing dangerous

Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Sgt. Todd Adams of the Oregon State Police cleans up after determining a “suspicious package” was not a threat — it was rolled up sacks, McMinnville Police Chief Cord Wood said. “It turns out it was not anything dangerous,” Wood said. Mac Police was notified of a suspicious package on the lawn of the County Commissioner building at the corner of Evans and Fifth streets at about noon Wednesday. To officers, the package appeared to be round in shape with a fuse wrapped at the top. Mac Police cleared a one-block perimeter in all directions from the device and called in Adams to investigate. “We keep people far away in case something goes off,” Wood said. “We appreciate the community’s patience for allowing us to deal with the situation, as it can impact the workday,” Wood said, adding it’s helpful to have partners like OSP with additional training in explosives available to assist.