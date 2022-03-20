Susan Johnson Larsen 1941 - 2022

Susan (Sue) Johnson Larsen, of McMinnville, Oregon, passed away suddenly March 20, 2022, with her husband by her side. Susan was born May 24, 1941, in Portland, Oregon, to William B. and Edith P. Johnson. She grew up in Portland, graduating from Lincoln High in 1959. There she was on the rally squad and active in drama, once playing Marilyn Monroe in a monologue with blonde wig and beauty mark. She attended Oregon State University for two years, transferring to the University of Hawaii to pursue her interest in art. She received her B.A. in Art Education from Lewis & Clark, but she was always an OSU Beaver at heart.

Susan was a wife, artist, teacher, river runner, and friend to many. She loved to draw, dance, read, travel, and her dogs, Edward and Stella. She was a member of the Shakespeare Study Club and the Saturday Morning Drawing Group. She taught art at PADTC for 25 years.

Susan met her future husband, Allan, at OSU in 1961. They later married in 1982.

Susan is survived by her husband, Allan; sisters, Marilyn Johnson, and Kathy (Howard) Hanson; brothers-in-law, Douglas (Carolyn) Larsen, and Scott (Nancy) Larsen; and many nephews and nieces.

A celebration of Susan’s life will be held at 2 p.m. April 9, 2022, at Michelbook Country Club in McMinnville.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Linfield University Art Department or the animal shelter of your choice.

