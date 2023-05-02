Susan D. Alberado 1956 - 2025

Susan D. Alberado was born March 10, 1956, to Sam and Dorothy Ewalt in Missoula, Montana. She was the ninth of 12 children. After college, she moved to McMinnville, Oregon, where she met and married Joe Alberado. For over 25 years, Susan worked at Oregon Mutual, from where she retired.

She was very resilient with a great outlook on life. Her joy in life was her grandchildren.

A Celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 22, at the Chapel of Macy & Son.

