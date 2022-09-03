Susan Catherine Long

Susan Catherine Long passed away September 3, 2022, after a courageous two-year battle with cancer. She was born in Omaha, Nebraska, and attended the University of Missouri.

Susan loved snow/water skiing and home decorating. She was an animal lover and owner of a special black Labrador, Kelly.

She was a dedicated employee at Willamette Valley Hospital and was a short-stay

unit secretary. Susan was kind, friendly and always upbeat. She was loved by her short-stay coworkers and by all who met her. A bright shiny diamond that will be missed by all.

She is survived by loving husband, Bob; son, Zach; and two brothers, Scott and Steve.

