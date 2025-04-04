Survey seeks feedback on Innovation Campus plan

The city of McMinnville and McMinnville Economic Development Partnership are asking residents to complete a survey on the proposed Innovation Campus off Highway 18.

The survey asks for feedback on design elements and density scenarios for the 200-acres slated for development in the coming years.

“We are beginning to explore the benefits and opportunities of different ways to configure the site to best attract the jobs and businesses that will serve the community long-term and what public infrastructure will be needed to make it successful,” city staff said.

The survey is open now and will close April 11, at 4 p.m. It is available in Spanish and English and can be found on the city website on the Innovation Campus project page at www.mcminnvilleoregon.gov/innovation-campus-project.