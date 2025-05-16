Survey asks about characteristics McMinnville wants in school leader

The brief questionnaire is available at survey.k12insight.com/r/McMinnville2025. It will remain open through May 20.

Responses will be used to help select an interim superintendent to lead the district during 2025-26 and a permanent superintendent the following year. During the latter search, the board also plans to hold in-person forums to gather community input.

School board members are working with the McPherson & Jacobsen executive search firm to find candidates to replace Debbie Brockett, whom the board fired without cause in a 5 to 2 vote in April.

Brockett is on leave through June. When her leave ends, she will receive a separation agreement that pays her one year of her contracted salary plus benefits, costing the district about $359,000.

Representatives of McPherson & Jacobsen talked with individual board members after being hired last week, then addressed the whole board Monday night.

They agreed on some characteristics to mention in the advertisement for the position, including a preference for someone with experience at all educational levels and the ability to communicate well, including in more than one language, if possible.

The board also agreed that interim applicants would be allowed to apply for the permanent position, as well. They set a compensation package for the interim at the same level Brockett would have received next year, with a salary of $217,000 plus benefits. The amount is already included in the 2025-26 budget proposal.

The deadline for applying for the interim position is June 2. McPherson & Jacobsen will screen applicants and choose several semi-finalists for the board to interview. It also will conduct background checks to ensure candidates are eligible.

Two or more finalists will be interviewed in person by the board. The district hopes to have an interim superintendent hired in time to start July 1.