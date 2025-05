Surperintendent survey open throught Tuesday

The brief questionnaire is available at survey.k12insight.com/r/McMinnville2025.

Responses will be used to help select an interim superintendent to lead the district during 2025-26 and a permanent hire the following year. During the latter search, the board also plans to hold in-person forums to gather community input.

The district is seeking candidates to replace Debbie Brockett, whom the board fired without cause in April.