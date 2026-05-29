Summer program returns to Faulconer-Chapman

During the summer learning program, students will travel the globe without ever leaving the classroom.

“The theme for the program is learning around the world, and students will learn about a different continent and its countries each week with a related field trip on Fridays,” said Ana Bowlin, Sheridan School District summer programs coordinator. “We can have about 100 students that are incoming first- to eighth-graders in the program and currently have 56 registered.”

School district officials stated that the program is designed to build and strengthen literacy skills through engaging, hands-on activities inspired by cultures around the world.

In addition to literacy instructions, the program includes enrichment rotations, interactive experiences and Friday field trips.

The classes are from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Mondays through Fridays, from July 6 to 31. Lunch and snacks are provided. Transportation is available on a limited basis.