Sue Ann Andersen 1938 - 2026

Sue Ann Andersen (née Fenske, Pressnall) died peacefully on February 5, 2026, in Glendale, California. Born June 29, 1938 in Bay City, Michigan, Sue graduated from Houghton High School in Michigan and attended Michigan State University before marrying Einer Andersen. They had four children: Jackie, Rodney, Brett (died one day after birth), and Bradley. On May 3, 1963, Einer was tragically killed in a military aircraft crash.

As a young widow, Sue finished her undergraduate degree at the University of Oregon and lived in Eugene and then Amity, Oregon for over two decades. She remarried twice, gaining stepson Ché, and giving birth to two more daughters, Dove and Maya. In 1986, Sue and her third husband left to be missionaries in Papua New Guinea. After the couple split in 1992, Sue returned to complete the Bible translation and literacy work they had started.

Sue retired in 2010 and lived in Los Angeles where she was very involved with family and community. She is survived by her brother Ric Fenske, six children, ten grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.

A memorial is planned for February 21, 2026, at Sue’s home in Los Angeles, and her ashes will be interred with Einer and Brett in Houghton, Michigan.

​​In lieu of flowers, please donate in Sue's honor at bit.ly/HonorSue.