Students seek items to send to service members

Teacher Francesca Morrison said each student in her classes writes a letter or card to a service member. Many purchase a small item and wrapping paper to send, as well.

The Pay It Forward Club raises awareness of the effort, wraps the gifts, collects the boxes, delivers them to the post office and ships the gifts.

“This project is very special for those who serve our country and also for the students, as they usually receive letters of thanks from the men and women they support,” Morrison said.

Students collect cash donations to support the cost as well as donated items to send.

Suggested items include: socks, caps, T-shirts, sweatshirts, beef jerky (no pork is accepted), protein bars, sunflower seeds, dry soup, hot chocolate packets, popcorn, magazines, international phone cards, lip balm, hand lotion, breath mints or gum, deodorant and other hygiene products.

Donations can br brought to the high school office.

For more information, contact the teacher, at fmorrison@msd.k12.or.us.