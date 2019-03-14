Students protest on behalf of principal
Comments
Lulu
So Jami Fluke, whose school achieved one of the highest graduation rates in the state, is thanked with a knife in the back and her walking papers.
These students have every right to express their outrage.
Carr
Astonished and dumbfounded. A 14% graduation rate increase in 4 years or less - 3 times faster than the state average, plus building and leading a great team of educators and engaging students in a transformative way - and this is what Jami Fluke gets? This is a sad day in Dayton.