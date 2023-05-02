Students learn about blue collar jobs

Carrying a torch for trades

Students learn about welding and other fields in ‘Blue Collar Barnstorm’ tour at Mac High

By STARLA POINTER

Of the News-Register

Students interested in the trades – welding, fabrication, mechanical work, construction, electrical installation, etc. – crowded into McMinnville High School’s Career Technical Center March 6 for the Blue Collar Tour, which offers information and demonstrations about potential careers.

Most of the students were in related career pathways at Mac High, but some had driven 3.5 hours from Redmond for the Blue Collar Tour’s only stop in Oregon this year.

“I like to see the live demonstrations,” said Matthew Nonato, a senior at Redmond High School.

Already a skilled welder, his career specialty has already taken him to several states for competitions and work experience. He plans to look for a welding job in Australia when he finishes school to gain both work and life experience.

Dylan Maven of Mac High and Nonato were chosen to help with a welding demonstration during the Blue Collar Tour. The demonstrator, Liam Schull, asked for “the two best welders here,” and the teens stepped up.

Nonato acted as the “safety guy” during the demo, while Maven, a junior, was the quality control officer. They checked to make sure Schull was using a TIG welder correctly to join two pieces of pipe.

The Blue Collar Tour is a program offered by Western Welding Academy. It sends instructors and other professionals on a 60-day barnstorming tour of the U.S. to tell students about the value of trade professions and recruit some to enroll in the school, in Gillette, Wyoming.

“The trades are the backbone of our nation,” said Quacy Wilson of Western Welding Academy. “If we don’t have blue-collar workers, we don’t have a nation.”

He added that the demand for skilled workers is growing, especially since pros are retiring faster than they can be replaced with newly trained people. The American Welding Society says there is currently a shortage of nearly 400,000 welders, Wilson said.

MHS welding teacher Chip Ford added that the Blue Collar Tour sparks interest in his students. It helps them understand that they have options for post-high school education; they can choose a trade school instead of college, if that suits them better.

Local tradespeople also attended the event to speak with students. Luke Foster of Recology, for instance, talked about his job as fleet and facility supervisor for the trash collection operation in McMinnville.

“I’m here to support the trades,” said Foster, a fabricator. “The trades are involved in all sorts of businesses … businesses need mechanical work, welding and other work.”