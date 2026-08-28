Students hit the books next week

Most will start Monday, Aug. 31, although some high school upperclassmen won’t return until Tuesday. Willamina students already have been studying this week, since their district started a week earlier than the other six districts in Yamhill County.

Drivers should use caution if they are on the road when students are traveling to school or back to their homes. Streets near schools will be congested.

Teachers and other school staff members also returned last week to prepare for the arrival of students.

In McMinnville, Superintendent Kourtney Ferrua welcomed back about 758 employees Wednesday morning at an all-staff assembly in the McMinnville High School gymnasium.

She said they were all there to “get back to the business of building hope … one entire team together.”

All employees — the 382 teachers, 335 classified workers (teaching assistants, secretaries, custodians, grounds crew members, technicians), 13 confidential workers and 28 administrators — contribute to efforts to ensure that all students receive the support they need, she said.

Every employee can change students’ lives for the better, she said. Even when children face challenges, she said, “what is true today doesn’t have to define tomorrow.”

Ferrua described the science of hope, “more than optimism or a wish.”

“Hope is something we can build. Obstacles don’t have to be the end of the story,” the superintendent said. “For a student, we may be the pathway around the obstacle. We say, ‘try again’ and show them a future they may not have imagined.”

Ferrua also urged her staff to build hope for one another and ask for help when they need it.

Both staff members and students need to know that everyone belongs, she added. Students must feel seen, known and valued. With a sense of belonging, students feel safe to make mistakes, are willing to try again and able to learn.

“Every one of us can help build a sense of belonging,” she said. “When we care, we can challenge them (to meet) high expectations.”