Students grow vegetables, and skills, in Duniway garden

Comments
Loretta
Mixed feelings about this class and some questions. Is this an after school class? If not, is this class time, time that should or could be used to teach basics so that these kids are able to be where they should be academically? I think teaching them the things the article talks about is a great addition to already sufficient education but not in place of.
ebroom
I love this! Great work Duniway!