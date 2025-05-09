Story Night will feature Bethany Palacios

Bethany Palacios, who grew up in McMinnville and now holds the title of Ms. Black Oregon, will speak Thursday, May 15, during the May edition of the Story Night series featuring women’s stories.

The program will run from 6 to 8:30 p.m. in The Grand, 325 N.E. Third St., McMinnville. Admission is free, but attendees need to make reservations through the Facebook page “Story Night with Bethany Palacios.”

Palacios was born in Liberia, but adopted at age 3 by Marty and Debbie Palacios through PLAN Adoption of McMinnville. She grew up as one of the few Black residents of McMinnville.

As a young adult, she served with a missionary program that led her to Hawaii and other places before returning to Oregon. She lives in Beaverton.

She became the first Ms. Black Oregon in 30 years this year. In July, she will compete in the Miss Black America competition.

For more about Palacios, see the News-Register’s Stopping By column in the Friday, May 16, edition.