Stopping by sidebar DSA tickets

Tickets available for Distinguished Service Awards

McMinnville School District teacher Brian Bixler will be honored as Educator of the Year Wednesday, May 13, at the annual Distinguished Service Awards event.

He is one of several winners.

Kaye Sawyer, founder of the Yamhill County Gospel Mission, and Jon Johnson, longtime local banker, will be honored as Woman and Man of the Year. Also being recognized are Junior Citizen Brian Wicks, owner of Cascade Landscaping, and Farmers of the Year Kim Hamblin and Dan Reinke of Roshambo Farm, Willamina.

The DSA banquet will last from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in The Grand ballroom, upstairs at 325 N.E. Third St., McMinnville. Tickets are $50 for the ceremony and dinner catered by Harvest Fresh. To purchase, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/2026-distinguished-service-awards-tickets-1986855081032.