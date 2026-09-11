By Starla Pointer • Staff Writer • September 11, 2026 Tweet

Stopping By: Serving with a ‘gentle heart’

Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Shannon Carefoot, RN, is director of critical care services at Willamette Valley Medical Center. She’s also the winner of the 59,000-employee nationwide company’s top award for 2026. Local coworkers called her caring and professional. She believes in building relationships between nurses and between health care workers and patients.

Shannon Carefoot, director of critical care services at Willamette Valley Medical Center, has been named the national winner of the Mercy Award. It’s the highest honor given by Lifepoint Health, the hospital’s parent company, which employs 59,000 people across the U.S.

She was honored for her “genuine compassion, commitment to patients and dedication to serving her community.”

Carefoot has worked at the McMinnville hospital since the 1990s. Her position was eliminated because of cutbacks in 2020, but after four years with Salem Hospital, she returned to take the critical care director position in 2024.

“I totally love what I do,” she said. “I have the ability to provide care to staff and improve that every day, so the care they give patients improves. It’s important for staff to be seen, to be recognized as people and to make connections daily.”

Carefoot was named the local winner in the spring and honored as the national winner this month at Lifepoint’s annual gathering in Nashville, Tennessee. The award is named for Scott Mercy, the founder and first CEO of the company.

“Shannon’s character and tireless commitment to making a difference at her hospital and in her community are truly inspiring,” said David Dill, chairman and CEO of Lifepoint Health. “Her warmth, generosity and devotion to serving others beautifully reflect Scott Mercy’s legacy and make her a deserving recipient.”

“Shannon has always been the kind of leader whose influence is far-reaching,” said WVMC CEO Dewane Pace. “She leads with compassion in every interaction, caring not only for each patient’s clinical needs but also for their dignity, comfort and humanity. Her kindness and gentle heart leave a lasting impression on everyone she meets.”

Simply, he said, “the world is a better place because of Shannon Carefoot.”



Carefoot said she was surprised when she won the award at the hospital level. “Accolades don’t drive me,” she said, humbled by the honor.

She schooled herself to remain dry-eyed and meet the gazes of others, although it was difficult, she said, when they were talking about how much she deserved the award.

“I’m being recognized for something I feel compelled to do and want to do,” she said.

She credited her coworkers and employer for their support. But most of all she gave a nod to her husband, Brent Carefoot. “It’s only possible to be in the most excellent state if there’s someone behind the scenes supporting you,” she said, noting that before the local award was announced, he was “scheming” to keep it a surprise.

This wasn’t the first year in which Carefoot has been honored in her workplace. She was named 2005 Employee of the Year, as well.

Carefoot believes in the “power of connecting” with others. She frequently writes cards of congratulations to other people and maintains correspondence with an elderly woman in Philadelphia, where she went to high school; she started as a friend of the woman’s daughter.

Not surprisingly, she received a card from her pen pal, congratulating her on her latest honor, along with many cards from other friends, coworkers and community members.



A poster on the wall of Carefoot’s office at WVMC reads, “Keep your face always toward the sunshine and shadows will fall behind you.”

“Be Kind,” says another, tucked between diplomas from Portland State University and Oregon Health & Science University, from which she earned an MBA in healthcare management.

In addition to her nursing work, Carefoot also is involved with community organizations such as McMinnville Habitat for Humanity. She became chair of the Habitat board at a time when the nonprofit housing organization needed a stabilizing force.

She also has been involved with initiatives such as a childhood literacy program at the McMinnville Public Library; Be My Eyes, in which she works with visually impaired people to assist them with daily tasks; and Letters Against Isolation, writing letters to help senior citizens who experience social isolation.

At the hospital, she started a program last year called “No One Dies Alone,” which ensures trained volunteers sit with patients who are facing the end of life without loved ones by their side.

“If there’s a need I can meet, I will,” she said. Serving on a board can be a major commitment, she said, but once she plans her time, “the rest feels very natural. I have the skills to meet the need.”

Carefoot, born in Oklahoma, learned about helping others from her father. She recalled how he helped in their church, bought high-quality food to donate to food banks, and once spontaneously gave his coat to a man in need.

Her mother was an example, as well. “She taught me by reaching out to the community, not just the church but to everyone,” Carefoot recalled.

Together, her parents “were present for others,” she said.

They moved the family several times while she was growing up. “I was always the new person” in school or church, she said. That taught her to meet others and “reach out and always want to include everyone.”

Her husband also moved around while growing up, even living overseas for a time.

That background led them both to want to put down roots, she said. Once her husband was transferred to McMinnville to manage J.C. Penney, they decided to stay. “I was a nurse, so I could find a job anywhere,” she said.

“We’ve been in McMinnville since Austin was in kindergarten, and he’s 31 now,” she said, referring to the youngest of her two sons. Eldest son Colin still lives locally, too.

“Twenty-six years! As each year went by, we felt more committed to McMinnville.”



She was inspired to go into health care by her father, who had wanted to go to medical school and maintained an interest in medicine throughout his life.

Carefoot also had an affinity for children, so she considered becoming a pediatric nurse. Later, she decided to go into more general nursing, then settled on critical care.

“I was lucky to find my calling that was also a way to pay my bills,” Carefoot said. She tells younger people who are deciding on a career that they should look at what they love, follow that passion and find meaning in their life.

As a young nurse, she worked bedside, directly with patients. Later, she became a charge nurse, then moved to other roles. “I kept morphing,” she said.

She said yes to new roles even if she wasn’t quite sure. “Often, fear holds us back, but things work out,” she said. “Every time I’ve extended myself, it’s been vastly rewarding.”

Shortly before her WVMC job was eliminated and she had to seek employment elsewhere, Carefoot returned to school to earn her master’s degree.

Combining studying and working “came together in a way I couldn’t have planned,” she said. “I knew whatever was meant to be would come out right. And I ended up right where I was supposed to be.”

That was neither the first nor the last time that happened, she said. She is a firm believer that “it’s gonna work out,” resulting in a good ending, even if the process is uncomfortable.

After WVMC, Carefoot answered a call for an experienced ICU nurse at Salem Hospital. She took a bedside shift at night, finished her MBA and worked with new nurses, as well.

The work, especially with new nurses, was rewarding, she said, even if the 37-minute commute each way was not.

“They were getting used to the job during the pandemic,” she said, and they needed extra support because of the physical challenges and fears of infection associated with the widespread illness. She keeps in touch with them.

“Caring for nurses is so important, so they can care for others,” Carefoot said.

One of her own strategies for self-care is being open about challenges. That helps relieve stress and build connections with others going through similar struggles, she said.

“Being able to be yourself and say what you’re going through to someone safe … that has a profound impact on teams of nurses,” she said. “Those connections support us.”



In 2024, Carefoot seriously considered whether to return to WVMC, this time as director of critical care.

The chief nursing officer and the executive director encouraged her to do so. “They told me I’d always be welcome back,” she said.

When her position was eliminated, “at first I couldn’t even drive by” the hospital where she had happily worked for many years. But she decided it was the place she wanted to be.

“I couldn’t let a business decision (to cut positions) dictate myself as a person,” she said.

She was welcomed by former colleagues as well as by the hospital itself.

As director of critical care, Carefoot said she is responsible for developing relationships between nurses and other caregivers and hospital staff in general, as well as between nurses and patients.

She calls relationships the foundation of care.

“What a patient will remember is how you connected,” she said.