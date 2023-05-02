Stopping by: Reuse, recycled, create

Recology artist-in-residence turns scraps into works of art

Searching for materials, as well as inspiration, for his art projects, welder Blaine Niehus has been spending a lot of time at Recology Western Oregon’s collection site.

“I’ve always had an eye for things that can be recycled,” he said. “I save what I think could be used … random pieces of rope, pieces of metal, pieces of wood.”

In the Recology pile, he found tiles, tongue-and-groove wood flooring, a glass tabletop, a beer keg and other pieces that went into his art.

Niehus is one of two artists chosen this year for the McMinnville Recology operation’s artist-in-residence program.

Kade Kleinstuber of Recology said other the company’s offices in Astoria, Portland, Ashland and other cities have hosted artists who are working on recycled, sustainable art. This is the first time McMinnville has participated, however.

Recology put out a call in February, seeking artists to create eight to 12 pieces of recycled art during the summer. Neihus and Jessica Husvar were chosen in the spring.

Each received a stipend and the opportunity to sort through items before they were trucked to the landfill.

“It’s fun to look through the things that have been thrown out,” Niehus said. “It’s a challenge, and I like a challenge.”

Kleinstuber said the company will keep a piece created by each artist-in-residence. The art from all the company’s artists-in-residence will travel from office to office; McMinnville has several items from other sites on display.

“We want them to inspire people to question what they throw out,” he said of the customers who visit the office, as well as those who will see the Art Alley display during the Art Harvest Studio Tour. “We hope to show the creative side of waste … sustainability.”

Other than the pieces Recology retains, Niehus and Husvar’s works are for sale, with 20% of the proceeds going to the Arts Alliance of Yamhill County (AAYC) and the rest to the artist.

Some of those pieces were displayed in the Art Harvest preshow in the Rose of Third Street gallery during September. Niehus was excited to see a “sold” sign on his Medieval man sculpture.

“The first art piece I’ve sold,” he said.

Niehus, a 2012 McMinnville High School graduate, has been a professional welder for more than a decade.

He learned the trade while working at Zieman Manufacturing for three years. Now, he works for Harris Thermal, a Newberg company that makes large heat exchangers for industrial uses.

He made his own projects in his garage workshop but didn’t really consider himself an “artist.” Still, when he heard about the residency, he applied.

“I was late for my interview,” he recalled sheepishly.

Fortunately, the judges from Recology and AAYC, a cosponsor of the program, had seen examples of his work and read his application. They chose him anyway.

“I had a small list of projects I wanted to work on,” he said. “I ended up finding new projects (by searching through the Recology piles). I was inspired by the material.”

One hot day, for instance, he found a metal helmet and “random armor pieces.” That dig inspired him to create the Medieval warrior sculpture. He later turned a metal keg, which he had been using as a seat, into a stand for the man.

Another day, Niehus found the flooring, which was burned and blackened. He used the materials to make a coffee table.

Then he discovered a sheet of glass large enough to serve as its top. The glass was scratched. “So, I engraved a big spider web on it,” he said.

Niehus also retrieved a large amount of chain and a cast iron frying pan. He used a plasma cutter to design a horror-style face in the bottom of the pan, then wrapped the chain around it and welded it into place to act as a stand.

He used scrap barbed wire to create the shape of a cowboy hat. It’s a slightly different kind of piece for him; more often, he said, his art is functional rather than simply for display.

“I’m constantly thinking what I can do,” he said.

In addition to formulating ideas for art, Niehus faced the challenge of determining how to put the materials together. Different metals require different welding techniques, such as TIG, MIG, stick or submerged arc, he said.

It’s especially challenging to weld metals that aren’t alike.

For the Medieval warrior, he started with an aluminum gearbox, which forms the chest. The other pieces were steel. “I had to figure out how to stick them together,” he said.

He decided to use bolts, welding them rather than the aluminum itself. That led to the effect he wanted, without spoiling the appearance.

“Welding for art is different (than for industry),” he said, “but a lot of the skills trickle down.”

Niehus said he sometimes sketches the plans for an art project, or he props up the pieces to see how they will look when they are fixed together. He may leave a project partway and work on something else, then return to finish.

“I never know when I’m done,” he said. “I can still go back later and touch things up or tweak something.”

Sometimes he just sits in his garage studio with a cup of coffee and music playing, examining the pieces and parts he’s collected. “Once I’m in the groove, things start flying together,” he said.