Stopping By: Dave Williams retires after keeping his auto shop running for 50 years

Comments
Charlie
I took my car there for a new starter and when he saw what was wrong he fixed it for a couple of bucks. He could taken advantage of me, but chose to be honest!!! So sorry he's retiring!!!! hope you have a great retirement!!!